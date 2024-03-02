Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $346.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.79.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $447.23 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $476.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.93.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

