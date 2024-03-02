Mutual Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Employers by 510.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Employers in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Employers in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Employers by 1,964.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Employers by 13.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.24. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.99.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.40. Employers had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $225.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.06%.

EIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Employers from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

