Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Performance
NCV stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
