Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2024

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCVGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Performance

NCV stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $54,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV)

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.