Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Performance

NCV stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $54,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

