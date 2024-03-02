Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSE VGI opened at $7.58 on Friday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $7.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGI. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 78,127 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 123,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 87,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

