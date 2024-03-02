Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE VGI opened at $7.58 on Friday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $7.45.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
