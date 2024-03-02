The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PNTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens upgraded The Pennant Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Pennant Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

PNTG opened at $18.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $548.58 million, a PE ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $19.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $145.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 43,978 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 79.1% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,196,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 528,612 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 16.7% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 397,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 56,893 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 252,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

