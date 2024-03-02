Vertcoin (VTC) Market Cap Hits $3.57 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Vertcoin has a market cap of $3.57 million and $13,977.67 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,985.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $445.22 or 0.00718273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.16 or 0.00147064 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00054338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007677 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.91 or 0.00230556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.79 or 0.00170665 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00041937 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,847,785 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

