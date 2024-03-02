Altria Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd.

Altria Group has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 55 consecutive years. Altria Group has a payout ratio of 74.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Altria Group to earn $5.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.5%.

MO stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $48.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Altria Group by 272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

