Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Zynex from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday.

Zynex Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of ZYXI stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. Zynex has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $416.97 million, a P/E ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). Zynex had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $47.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 13.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 64,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 17.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 14.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 28,415 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynex during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 27,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

