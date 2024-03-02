Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1027 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.

Banco Santander has a dividend payout ratio of 21.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Santander to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Banco Santander has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $4.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $15.67 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,820,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747,410 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,413 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,547 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,417,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,757 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 412.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,928 shares during the period. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

Featured Stories

