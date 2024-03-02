Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Price Target to $14.00

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.80.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $9.07 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 38,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $588,538.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $2,699,979.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 832,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,691,475.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 38,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $588,538.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,976.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,642 in the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,804,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,561,000 after purchasing an additional 486,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,033,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,454,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,665,000 after purchasing an additional 567,365 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,611,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,989 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.