Stansberry Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 177,292 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $50,728,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth $47,845,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth $38,490,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth $36,301,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Rithm Capital by 1,471.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,108,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,867,000 after buying an additional 1,974,208 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RITM stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $709.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RITM. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jonestrading lifted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

