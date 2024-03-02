Stansberry Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth $5,300,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 219,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,981,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 29,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth $784,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $113.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.81. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $97.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $594,173.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,510.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $594,173.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,510.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,192 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

