Stansberry Asset Management LLC Has $840,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 87,585 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

View Our Latest Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE BMY opened at $50.89 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $71.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.