Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Purchased by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 149,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 27,581 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 13,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $680,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 381.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,174,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $600,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,662. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $301,302.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at $792,062.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $600,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at $189,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,416 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Teladoc Health stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $30.41.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teladoc Health

About Teladoc Health

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.