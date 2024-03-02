Stansberry Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,513 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 38.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the second quarter valued at $67,000. 31.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQX shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Equinox Gold Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of EQX stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

(Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.