AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 310,042 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,308,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 310,042 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of 3M worth $122,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 102.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 245,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,975,000 after acquiring an additional 124,222 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its position in 3M by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 17,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $945,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 87.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

3M Stock Performance

MMM opened at $91.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.62 and a 200 day moving average of $98.12. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

