AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 93,899 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,037,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,899 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of HF Sinclair worth $116,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.10 and a 200 day moving average of $55.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $62.20.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. HF Sinclair’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DINO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DINO

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,108 shares of company stock worth $1,542,481. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.