AQR Capital Management LLC Has $112.95 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,145,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,838 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Skyworks Solutions worth $112,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWKS stock opened at $106.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.53 and its 200-day moving average is $101.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $118.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.23%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

