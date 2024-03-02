Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Position Lifted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 784,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,930 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $111,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RSG. UBS Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $182.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $183.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.58 and a 12 month high of $192.57.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

