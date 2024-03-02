AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,719,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,224 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $117,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $4,228,172.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 755,359 shares in the company, valued at $37,171,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE HRB opened at $48.14 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $50.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 227.22%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

