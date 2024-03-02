AQR Capital Management LLC Has $98.22 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 336.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,133,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 874,020 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Discover Financial Services worth $98,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,240,500,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $120.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.78.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

