AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 50,760 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,760 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Cummins worth $96,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,398,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,652,000 after purchasing an additional 180,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cummins by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,473,000 after purchasing an additional 191,776 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,354,000 after purchasing an additional 70,677 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,902,000 after purchasing an additional 283,027 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $270.18 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $273.23. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 129.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

View Our Latest Report on Cummins

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.