AQR Capital Management LLC Has $94.38 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 32.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,128,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 517,969 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $94,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

