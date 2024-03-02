AQR Capital Management LLC Has $93.55 Million Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 71,201 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.77% of Acuity Brands worth $93,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.3% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 20.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $251.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.30 and a fifty-two week high of $252.91.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. This is a positive change from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AYI shares. StockNews.com lowered Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.80.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

