Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock Holdings Decreased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 712,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 218,355 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $90,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Jabil during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,818,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jabil by 28.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 36,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jabil by 52.3% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 72,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 24,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Jabil by 16.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.88.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,755,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,285,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock worth $7,011,771. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Price Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $147.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.16 and a 12-month high of $148.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.46%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

