AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 227,565 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,260,779 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 227,565 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $85,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,227,411 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $83,145,000 after acquiring an additional 324,638 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 53.8% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 74,411 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 26,035 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,368,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $295,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,329 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 110.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,344,587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $91,082,000 after purchasing an additional 704,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 237.3% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 62,264 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 43,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $78.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.74 and a 200 day moving average of $71.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

