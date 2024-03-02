AQR Capital Management LLC Has $86.02 Million Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 6,217.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,806,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,682,480 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.40% of First Horizon worth $86,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FHN. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 8.9% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 37,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 750.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,519,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,463 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 4.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 244,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

First Horizon Stock Performance

First Horizon stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.93. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

