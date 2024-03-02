DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 145.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 789,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,243 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $85,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24,818.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 174,429 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $18,940,000 after acquiring an additional 173,729 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.0% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 46.3% during the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.9% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.19.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $181.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $181.30.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

