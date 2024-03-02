iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Hits New 1-Year High at $91.32

iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $91.32 and last traded at $91.24, with a volume of 9210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.79.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.58.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,003,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,114,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,128,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,994,000 after purchasing an additional 132,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 107,770 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.