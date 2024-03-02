Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $78.18

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $78.18 and last traded at $78.13, with a volume of 16313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.33.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.