Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.19.

DELL stock opened at $124.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.40. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $131.06.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.52%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shorepath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $6,215,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. TKG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 59,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,880 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 310,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,782,000 after acquiring an additional 205,926 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

