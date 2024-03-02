Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SBGI. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Sinclair from $10.40 to $15.70 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Sinclair stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.06. Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.75 million. Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sinclair will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Sinclair’s payout ratio is -20.70%.

In related news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 20,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $274,691.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,980.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sinclair by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 59,859 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sinclair by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sinclair by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 34,297 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sinclair by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,423,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,614,000 after buying an additional 32,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sinclair by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

