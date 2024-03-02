GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

GDRX has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoodRx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of GoodRx from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.62.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $8.35 on Friday. GoodRx has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a current ratio of 8.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.29 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 2,602.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 301.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 33.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

