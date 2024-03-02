Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Friday.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology Stock Up 12.3 %

SANA stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. Sana Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sana Biotechnology

In related news, Director Robert Nelsen bought 1,818,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,995.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,446,022 shares in the company, valued at $68,453,121. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sana Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.