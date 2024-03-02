Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) CEO Thomas V. Taylor Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $2,462,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,459,919.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FND opened at $121.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.85. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.09.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.76.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

