ASD (ASD) Reaches Market Cap of $42.98 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $42.98 million and $2.57 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00016468 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00019716 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001375 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $61,751.36 or 0.99925659 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.13 or 0.00173350 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00008758 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06701904 USD and is down -2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,601,195.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

