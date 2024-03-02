UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. US Bancorp DE raised its position in UGI by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in UGI by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in UGI by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UGI by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in UGI by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UGI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of UGI opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $37.67.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. Equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. UGI’s payout ratio is -68.18%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

