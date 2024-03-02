Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,384 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $40.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.90. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.