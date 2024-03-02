O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 14,187 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,187 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 286,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 22,344 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 63,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 171,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 44,946 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of ETD stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $36.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.76. The company has a market cap of $842.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $167.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

