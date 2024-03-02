O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $1.93 Million in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 105,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEAK. TCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,864,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 2.1 %

PEAK opened at $17.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $24.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $553.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 214.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

