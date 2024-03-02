Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 259.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,864 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FMS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,570,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,667,000 after acquiring an additional 683,851 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,738,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,958,000 after acquiring an additional 307,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 285,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after acquiring an additional 272,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresenius Medical Care alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMS has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised Fresenius Medical Care from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fresenius Medical Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Societe Generale upgraded Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Fresenius Medical Care Trading Up 0.8 %

FMS opened at $19.36 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a one year low of $16.37 and a one year high of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.35.

Fresenius Medical Care Profile

(Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.