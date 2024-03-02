O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 1,737 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 494.9% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $204.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $129.86 and a one year high of $205.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.23.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.69.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

