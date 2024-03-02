Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $24.93 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $25.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 276.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.81.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 156,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $2,983,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $11,313.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 156,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $2,983,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $11,313.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $481,207.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 712,006 shares in the company, valued at $12,410,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,397 shares of company stock worth $12,000,202 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

