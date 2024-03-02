Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,344 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $188.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.92 and a 200-day moving average of $158.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $196.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

