41,098 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Purchased by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 50.8% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $19.74.

Insider Activity

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

