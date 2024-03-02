Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $43,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at $344,820.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,637 shares of company stock worth $6,926,004 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $289.17 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.11 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.85.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.