Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 65.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.33.

Zoetis Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE ZTS opened at $190.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.67. The company has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,786 shares of company stock worth $748,470 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.