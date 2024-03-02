Stansberry Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 65.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after acquiring an additional 102,439 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Sunday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Capri Price Performance

CPRI stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average is $50.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.04. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

