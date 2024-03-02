Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 12,639 BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,712,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,871,000 after buying an additional 323,998 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in BCE by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,198,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,173,000 after purchasing an additional 661,255 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in BCE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,619,000 after purchasing an additional 496,949 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in BCE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,909,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,932,000 after purchasing an additional 46,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.40. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. BCE had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.742 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 171.01%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

