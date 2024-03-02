Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys 63 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $538.18 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $300.86 and a twelve month high of $539.06. The firm has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $488.59 and a 200 day moving average of $436.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

